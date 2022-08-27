Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $110,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays downgraded Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.84 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

