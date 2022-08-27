Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Outset Medical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 7.4% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,929.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,988 shares of company stock worth $1,609,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OM opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $895.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $60.33.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

