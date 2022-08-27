Swiss National Bank Has $3.86 Million Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 2.1 %

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 1,500 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

