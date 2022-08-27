Swiss National Bank Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nikola were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NKLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

