Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

