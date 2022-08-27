Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FIGS were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a PEG ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. FIG Partners cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

In other FIGS news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

