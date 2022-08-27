Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,100 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,888 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 4.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

