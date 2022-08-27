Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after buying an additional 684,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.