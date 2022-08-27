TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 196,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,381,992 shares.The stock last traded at $5.28 and had previously closed at $4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CICC Research lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 10.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Stories

