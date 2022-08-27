TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 196,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,381,992 shares.The stock last traded at $5.28 and had previously closed at $4.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CICC Research lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
TAL Education Group Stock Up 10.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Featured Stories
