TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,710 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $642,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 952.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 41.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.69.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 6.5 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

