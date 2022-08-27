TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,931 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,150,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,050,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 77,460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

