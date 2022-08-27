TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,532 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,239,000 after buying an additional 1,281,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,496,000 after buying an additional 1,095,362 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

