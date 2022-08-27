TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,036 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of COKE opened at $494.39 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.15 and a twelve month high of $656.11. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.65.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

