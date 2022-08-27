TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,538 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $23,124,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,902,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Down 9.8 %

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $191.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.66.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

