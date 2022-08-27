TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 146,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

