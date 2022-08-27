TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,960 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $200,467,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after buying an additional 724,782 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after buying an additional 719,792 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $148,330,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 183.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 786,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after buying an additional 509,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $750,755 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.54.

ROKU stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $374.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -189.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

