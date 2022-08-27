TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after buying an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after buying an additional 373,861 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,620,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,754,000 after buying an additional 223,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,280,000 after buying an additional 213,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $136.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,567 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

