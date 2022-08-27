TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after buying an additional 40,469 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $81.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

