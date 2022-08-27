TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $181.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.35. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $426.56. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $484,185.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $62,033.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.