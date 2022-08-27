TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,320,481 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 149,011 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,986,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,055 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,397,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,184,000 after acquiring an additional 221,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 284,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 762,573 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAG stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $608.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.24. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. Raymond James cut IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.91.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

