TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

FBHS stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

