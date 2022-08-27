TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.