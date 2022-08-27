TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,325 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $2,458,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $8,895,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 211.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 184,524 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 453,906.7% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 204,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 204,258 shares during the period.

BRBR stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

