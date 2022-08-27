TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,585,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 75,296 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $1,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Melius began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Shares of UAL opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.29.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.91) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

