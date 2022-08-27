TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 100,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 21,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRTX opened at $76.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.99. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $195.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.