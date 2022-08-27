TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SouthState by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SouthState by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in SouthState by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,398. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SouthState Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of SSB opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

