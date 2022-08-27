TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BIO opened at $495.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $516.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.74. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.61 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.