TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV opened at $160.17 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.42 and its 200 day moving average is $177.77.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,062 shares of company stock worth $1,180,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

