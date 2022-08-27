TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,001 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 906,388 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,957,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.51 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.75%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

CubeSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.