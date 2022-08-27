TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after purchasing an additional 229,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,647,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,539,000 after buying an additional 130,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 959,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after buying an additional 137,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $79,860.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,183,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $74,844.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $79,860.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,202,993 shares in the company, valued at $73,183,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,657 shares of company stock worth $1,662,200. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI opened at $29.34 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.