TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 4.1 %

AAP stock opened at $173.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

