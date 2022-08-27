TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,963 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 269.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAND shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

