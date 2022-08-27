TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,028 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 307.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE BAH opened at $96.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.