TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,783.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 364,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 231,710 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 160,244 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,796,000 after acquiring an additional 160,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $9,105,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,857,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,941 shares of company stock worth $4,135,319. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

PFSI opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

