TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,751 shares of company stock worth $700,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $81.51 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $86.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 189.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

