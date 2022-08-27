TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

NYSE:TTE opened at $53.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

