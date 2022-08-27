TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,646,000 after acquiring an additional 963,924 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,291,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on ON. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.
Insider Activity
ON Semiconductor Price Performance
NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $76.78.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.