TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $779,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $4,865,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

bleuacacia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLEU opened at $9.80 on Friday. bleuacacia ltd has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.