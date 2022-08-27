TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,264 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $643,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 235,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of OLK opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 0.38. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

