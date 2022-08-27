TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,819,000 after acquiring an additional 106,224 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,488,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,367,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,038,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 924,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 508,082 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OM. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,929.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $984,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,929.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,988 shares of company stock worth $1,609,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

