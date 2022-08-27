TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after acquiring an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after acquiring an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $98.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $259.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.