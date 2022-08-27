TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Denison Mines Stock Down 4.0 %

Denison Mines Company Profile

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.23 million, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.