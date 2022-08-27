TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,232 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Constellium Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.04 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.