TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. State Street Corp increased its position in Lucid Group by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,183,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,525,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,258,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 32.83.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at 16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.38. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 13.25 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is 20.60.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.