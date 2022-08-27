TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average of $129.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

