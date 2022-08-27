TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Loews by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Loews by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Loews by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,518,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 847.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 317,874 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Trading Down 2.0 %

Loews Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $56.80 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on L. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

