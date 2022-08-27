TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,600 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 226,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

