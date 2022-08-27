TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,774 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,774 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $345,969,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $56,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $37,110,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,748,000 after buying an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

ACC opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

About American Campus Communities

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

