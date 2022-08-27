TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,888 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $169,487,000 after acquiring an additional 162,718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,265,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in AtriCure by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 498,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 80,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

ATRC stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

