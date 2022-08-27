TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 353 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $115.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

